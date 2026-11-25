Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Taara, is teaming up with director Tarun Teja, of Asvins (2023) fame, for her next. The upcoming untitled film is produced by Arun Viswa of Shanti Talkies, the banner behind films like Maaveeran and 3BHK. Tarun is also writing the film.
In addition to this film, Shruti will also be seen in Train, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Mysskin. She also stars in a prominent role in Pa Ranjith's upcoming film Vettuvam. The plot details, cast, and crew of the new film are yet to be revealed.
Apart from AOT, Shruti made a special appearance in Ram Charan's Peddi. Her last Tamil film was Rajinikanth's Coolie (2025), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Before Coolie, her previous Tamil film was Laabam (2021) from late filmmaker SP Janananthan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. With several Tamil films in different stages of production, Shruti is set for regular Tamil releases in the coming days.