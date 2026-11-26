Actor Dakota Johnson is set to star in and produce the upcoming relationship-dramedy Tell Me Everything, which hails from Lionsgate, reported Deadline.
Johnson, whose notable acting credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Social Network, and Suspiria, was recently seen in Amazon's Verity. She also starred in Splitsville and Materialists.
The upcoming film, which Johnson is also producing with Samantha Racanelli and Ro Donnelly, follows the marital troubles of a celebrity couple's therapist who meets a divorce attorney (Johnson), who herself is sceptical about love. Their encounter makes them question everything they know about marriage, relationships and commitment.
Tell Me Everything is penned by Gaelyn Golde, who has worked on Hulu's Chad Powers, co-created by Michael Waldron and Glen Powell, who also starred. Johnson has The Three Incestuous Sisters in the pipeline. Golde's upcoming film Saturn Return, starring Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, and Will Poulter, will release in 2027.