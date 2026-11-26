As David Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth hits US theatres, the director has candidly commented on past offers that he declined.
In a recent interview with Jeff Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fincher said that he received an offer to work on Prime Video's Rings of Power. "I got offered that to be the showrunner. This is before it went to Amazon, right? And I was like, 'No way.' It's an extension of a corporate interest," said Fincher.
On the same interview, the director also commented on the recent shakeup at DC Studios after its parent company, the Warner Bros Discovery group, was acquired by Skydance. The shakeup involved the ousting of DC's co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran by the newly formed management.
"I mean, I look at James Gunn and I think, 'Those are bigger b**** than I have. I would not (want) to take on DC and all of its dysfunction. Like, its innate DNA is dysfunctional," said Fincher, who added, "I think there's a horrible constricting of the business right now. You know, with Paramount, Warner Bros... It's becoming more and more difficult to protect the individual voice in cinema."
Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). Tarantino has written the sequel, which sees the return of Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth, who after a run-in with the Manson family members, has become a fixer.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth releases on Netflix on December 23.