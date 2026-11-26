"I mean, I look at James Gunn and I think, 'Those are bigger b**** than I have. I would not (want) to take on DC and all of its dysfunction. Like, its innate DNA is dysfunctional," said Fincher, who added, "I think there's a horrible constricting of the business right now. You know, with Paramount, Warner Bros... It's becoming more and more difficult to protect the individual voice in cinema."