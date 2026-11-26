That eye for natural performance is also why Tara holds comic actors in high regard. "Any comedy actor is the best actor," she says. "Making people laugh is the hardest job in cinema. Slip by a fraction and it turns vulgar, or falls completely flat. Whether it was Charlie Chaplin, Narasimharaju, or NS Rao, their range was extraordinary." On the sets of Lakshmi Puthra, Chikkanna was initially nervous about how audiences would take his emotional scenes, often walking up to Tara after serious takes to ask softly, 'Amma, okay-na?' Tara responds,"I kept asking AP Arjun and director Swamy why they even doubted him. He doesn’t over-rehearse or construct a performance; he absorbs the moment and reacts naturally."