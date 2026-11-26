After the success of Su From So, one of the most talked-about films of 2025, curiosity has been mounting over JP Thuminad’s next move. The Kannada supernatural comedy-drama, which he wrote and directed under Raj B Shetty’s production, struck gold at the box office and earned widespread acclaim. While audiences await his next directorial, JP Thuminad has quietly wrapped up his Malayalam debut, Happy Loop. Having already completed dubbing for his role, the film is eyeing a release by the end of this year or early 2027. Meanwhile, the multi-faceted artiste is gearing up for a packed slate in Kannada, revealing that he has lined up three back-to-back projects strictly as an actor.