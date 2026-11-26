After the success of Su From So, one of the most talked-about films of 2025, curiosity has been mounting over JP Thuminad’s next move. The Kannada supernatural comedy-drama, which he wrote and directed under Raj B Shetty’s production, struck gold at the box office and earned widespread acclaim. While audiences await his next directorial, JP Thuminad has quietly wrapped up his Malayalam debut, Happy Loop. Having already completed dubbing for his role, the film is eyeing a release by the end of this year or early 2027. Meanwhile, the multi-faceted artiste is gearing up for a packed slate in Kannada, revealing that he has lined up three back-to-back projects strictly as an actor.
First off the blocks is an untitled Kannada family entertainer helmed by Mangaluru-based writer-director Ashwath. JP Thuminad, who is also closely collaborating on the script, says the team spent over a year fine-tuning the story and screenplay to live up to the buzz. "People have high expectations after Su From So, and we owe them another wholesome entertainer. That is precisely why we took our time to get the script right," JP Thuminad explains.
Interestingly, this collaboration is rooted in longstanding mutual trust rather than newfound stardom. Pointing out that Ashwath is no stranger to his artistic journey, JP Thuminad recalls his early days in coastal cinema. "He previously directed a Tulu film titled Meera, in which I played a role. In fact, he believed in me and wrote scripts for me long before Su From So even happened. When he came up with this family subject, I instantly connected with the story," he says.
Though fans are eager to see him return to the director's chair, JP Thuminad admits he has not yet sat down to pen his next script. Offering a candid take on balancing creative passion with mental breathing room, he notes that stepping in front of the camera gives him the space he needs. "Writing requires a completely stress-free mind. To ensure I don't face that pressure when I eventually sit down to write, I decided to take up two or three acting assignments first," he signs off.