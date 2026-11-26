Unlike thrillers that rely on twists or dramas driven by sentiment, comedy leaves an actor completely exposed: either a line lands, or the silence in the theatre says it all. Ahead of the November 27 release of Relax, directed by Srinivas Mandya and featuring Vinod Prabhakar in a special role, the team is confident they have struck the right chord. Producer Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, who admits to having watched the film 20 times without getting bored, highlights its engaging father-son track, Vinod Prabhakar’s strong performance, and a clear anti-betting message delivered through Aravind’s character, who loses his own house to gambling.
For Komal Kumar, carrying an entire film on comic timing is a welcome challenge. Written by Tamil Selvam, Relax has nearly 90 per cent of the screen time on Komal and Sonal Monteiro. “It is a personal test of how many punches you can pack in,” Komal says, noting that the project reminds him of an earlier turning point in his career. After earning ₹4–5 lakh per project, offers suddenly dried up for an entire year. That dry spell led him and Dinesh Baboo to make Mr Garagasa, inspired by Le Diner de Cons, in just eight-and-a-half days on a ₹38 lakh budget. Featuring veterans Ananth Nag and Ramesh Bhat, the film ran for 75 days at Tribhuvan theatre, with Tamil actor Vivek eventually buying its remake rights. According to Komal, Relax carries that exact same spirit.
At a time when theatres are flooded with dark, intense narratives, Sonal Monteiro jumped at the chance to be part of a comedy. “People are stressed after work, and most films we watch these days are very dark. A clean comedy feels like a proper break, two hours of fun without a dull stretch,” she explains. Beyond the humour, she was drawn to the layers in her role, playing a rich, arrogant girl who still possesses a soft, emotional side.
Sonal shares that the unit bonded easily. Komal echoes that sentiment, crediting the collective effort behind the scenes. “You can’t climb a ladder with both hands in your pockets; you need people to hold it,” he says, acknowledging the backing of director Srinivas Mandya, producers Ambati and Muralikrishna, composer Jassie Gift, cinematographer Rakesh C Tilak, and Aravind Raj.