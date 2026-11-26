For Komal Kumar, carrying an entire film on comic timing is a welcome challenge. Written by Tamil Selvam, Relax has nearly 90 per cent of the screen time on Komal and Sonal Monteiro. “It is a personal test of how many punches you can pack in,” Komal says, noting that the project reminds him of an earlier turning point in his career. After earning ₹4–5 lakh per project, offers suddenly dried up for an entire year. That dry spell led him and Dinesh Baboo to make Mr Garagasa, inspired by Le Diner de Cons, in just eight-and-a-half days on a ₹38 lakh budget. Featuring veterans Ananth Nag and Ramesh Bhat, the film ran for 75 days at Tribhuvan theatre, with Tamil actor Vivek eventually buying its remake rights. According to Komal, Relax carries that exact same spirit.