However, making those interview bytes feel like actual conversations was another matter. Sreehari experimented with scripted and relatively spontaneous performances, depending on the people involved. Devaraj and Nandagopan, who play Aryan and Ajayan, bring considerable intensity to their respective roles. Sreehari had watched their work through their content creation collective Eureka Stories, but was initially apprehensive about approaching them, particularly because Ajayan has relatively little screen time despite being central to the film. “I was actually quite nervous about narrating the story to Nandhagopan and Devaraj,” he admits. Both came on board after a nearly 90-minute narration. The film also features compelling performances from theatre artiste Arya Mini Kishan, social media influencer Joe Joseph and Devaa Vinod, among others.