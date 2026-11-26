In Scene, did you notice the random Christmas tree tucked into one corner of Inbaraj's house? A blue water bottle with a red cap? A book named Blindsight lying casually around? The CBCID office that looked more like a modern IT space? The buzzing Pondy Bazaar-like street?
Production designer Ashwini Kale is the key brain behind creating the film's unique visual world, packed with purpose and minute details. With this being her second outing with director Jithu Madhavan after Aavesham, in which her work was much appreciated and discussed, Ashwini had quite a reputation to live up to. And it wasn't easy: hectic schedules, multiple locations spread across different cities, constant travel, and a slipped disc surgery which forced her to be on bed rest for two months. However, after seeing the reception for both the film and her work, the Mumbai-based artist feels it was all worth it. “It’s the first time I stayed away from shooting, but I got back the moment I recovered. After all, this is my passion, and I’d love to get things done on my own. Thankfully, the results are rewarding,” she smiles in relief.
In this exclusive conversation with Ashwini, we try to unpack all the scenes that went behind Scene.
Excerpts:
Production design is a relatively newer designation in Indian cinema. Could you walk us through it and how it differs from the traditional art direction?
A production designer basically sets the texture, tone, look and feel of the entire film. We work closely with the cinematographer to arrive at the visual design. We finalise the colour palette, keeping the lighting patterns in mind. Similarly, we discuss with the costume designer about the colours and patterns on each character. With the art team, I make detailed drawings and design the set. The art director executes it with the carpenters, painters and other workers. My team members Krishna Priya and Sumi sit with them and ensure the colour, shape, size and all are precise. The idea is to ensure everything blends seamlessly, without any one department standing out.
Production design generally goes unnoticed in our cinema, unless it's a spectacle-heavy work. However, with Scene, there's a growing interest in how worldbuilding was achieved...
This is a film where almost all the primary locations are sets. From Inba's house and the surroundings, the street where Maya fights, the tea stall from where Sibi keeps an eye on Inba, the long commercial stretch where Inba and Maya practice their routine, the CBCID office, jail, mortuary, cemetery... Most of the film is set within sets. It was challenging, but we wanted to make it all look believable. Usually, after a film releases, someone would call me and appreciate a set work they noticed, but nothing of that sort happened during the initial hours of Scene's release. People not recognising sets was a major win for us. I started sharing BTS stills on social media only after that, which might have created further curiosity.
Since Aavesham was largely inspired by Jithu's own real-life experiences, his inputs must have been more specific and detailed. How was it in Scene, where he goes completely fictional for the first time?
Jithu's scripts are generally detailed, including the descriptions of each character. Even with sets, he has an exact idea of what he wants. Maybe not the colours, but the feel of it and how realistic it should look. In Aavesham, we stuck completely to a palette. We did not use certain colours throughout the film. It was a little stylised film, but also gritty. This film, on the other hand, we wanted to keep things as real as possible because we had several outdoor shoots. Jithu already had a vision of how Inbaraj's house and its neighbourhood should look, including the street that resembles Pondy Bazaar. That kind of clarity helps a lot.
Because of Inbaraj’s condition in this film, there's a lot of attention to detail that contributes to his character. Along with that, some quirky Easter eggs, like the ‘Sanjay Ramasamy Street’ where he lives. How much of it comes from the script?
It's a collaborative process. Some of it comes from Jithu — like the street's name — some from his ADs, some from the DOP team, and some from my assistants and I. We put together whatever works best for the film. If you notice, Inba's house has a lot of curves, circles, and round elements, including the furniture. Whereas in Eeshwaran's place, it is very crisp and straight. That was a conscious decision taken by the DOP team and us because Inba can't see, but he is flexible and adaptive. So there is no form. He is everywhere.
Eeshwaran, on the other hand, plans everything meticulously. He takes time to get things done perfectly. So that's why we kept everything straight there. Since we don't see much of Eeshwaran's workplace or house, a lot of that is not really established. But that is one distinction that we have tried to get in the spaces. Also, for sets to look real, sound is crucial. We only build the structures; the sound team makes the ambience feel real with all the activities happening around.
Inbaraj's house is filled with an eclectic mix of things, ranging from tech-savvy gadgets like the all-important Alexa, an air purifier, a Roomba, to antiques like a tower clock, a vintage camera, and even a Christmas tree. How much thought went into curating this space?
We were treating this house as his parents’ house. They used to live downstairs before his mother shifted up after she couldn't get along with her husband. The upstairs has a touch of his mom, hence the little drawings on the wall, a column painting and all that. We didn't establish the downstairs portions except for the renting part, but we had plans for it as well. We also wanted to get the Tamil aesthetics right. The props in the house may have come down from their ancestors, which explains the antiques. Inba might have bought that Christmas tree from the fancy shops you see opposite his house. He just went there and got something with a texture that he can touch and identify. He hangs mirchi lights, tiny ornaments and wind chimes that could help him navigate his house. The house is basically a character in itself, with the things in it working for him. That's how the climax is designed. Inba has been preparing for such a scenario ever since he realised his vision loss. He should know where each item is, or the house should tell him. He was preparing for this day all along, with the house as his main tool.