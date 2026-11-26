We were treating this house as his parents’ house. They used to live downstairs before his mother shifted up after she couldn't get along with her husband. The upstairs has a touch of his mom, hence the little drawings on the wall, a column painting and all that. We didn't establish the downstairs portions except for the renting part, but we had plans for it as well. We also wanted to get the Tamil aesthetics right. The props in the house may have come down from their ancestors, which explains the antiques. Inba might have bought that Christmas tree from the fancy shops you see opposite his house. He just went there and got something with a texture that he can touch and identify. He hangs mirchi lights, tiny ornaments and wind chimes that could help him navigate his house. The house is basically a character in itself, with the things in it working for him. That's how the climax is designed. Inba has been preparing for such a scenario ever since he realised his vision loss. He should know where each item is, or the house should tell him. He was preparing for this day all along, with the house as his main tool.