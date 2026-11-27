The upcoming Malayalam film starring Dileesh Pothan, Samvritha Sunil and Alphonse Puthren has wrapped up filming, the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Saheed Arafath, best known for helming Thankam, the yet-to-be-titled project went on floors in September. It is jointly produced by Sreejit KS of Navarasa Films and Kaarthekeyan S of Stone Bench Studio. The producers had earlier collaborated on the horror-comedy Prakambanam, which emerged as a hit earlier this year.