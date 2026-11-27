The upcoming Malayalam film starring Dileesh Pothan, Samvritha Sunil and Alphonse Puthren has wrapped up filming, the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Saheed Arafath, best known for helming Thankam, the yet-to-be-titled project went on floors in September. It is jointly produced by Sreejit KS of Navarasa Films and Kaarthekeyan S of Stone Bench Studio. The producers had earlier collaborated on the horror-comedy Prakambanam, which emerged as a hit earlier this year.
Written by Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Thankam, the new film also features Jibin Gopinath, Abhijith Suresh, Aswathy Manoharan, Riyaz Khan and Sruthy Jayan in pivotal roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sunil KS, composer John Paul George and composer Ajeesh Anto.
The project marks Samvritha's return to Malayalam cinema after a considerable gap. Her last release was the 2019 film Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo opposite Biju Menon.
Meanwhile, Dileesh continues to juggle acting and filmmaking commitments. He is set to direct Mohanlal in Nedumkandam Miracle, which is reportedly beginning production in early 2027.
Alphonse, too, remains active as an actor and is set to reunite with his Premam star Nivin Pauly for his upcoming directorial Vijayam.