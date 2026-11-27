Ashraf Hamza, known for directing acclaimed Malayalam films such as Thamaasha, Bheemante Vazhi and Sulaikha Manzil, is gearing up for his next directorial venture. The makers have officially unveiled details of the upcoming film, which brings together Vineeth Sreenivasan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Padmapriya in the lead roles. The project has commenced production, with an interesting ensemble cast and a promising creative team.



The film is jointly produced by Sameer Karat, Subeesh Kannanchery and Jobin George under the banner of Reelistic Studios. The production house previously made its debut with Ashraf Hamza's romantic drama Sulaikha Manzil. This upcoming project marks the banner's next production after Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and featuring Naslen and Lukman Avaran in the lead roles.