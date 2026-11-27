Ashraf Hamza, known for directing acclaimed Malayalam films such as Thamaasha, Bheemante Vazhi and Sulaikha Manzil, is gearing up for his next directorial venture. The makers have officially unveiled details of the upcoming film, which brings together Vineeth Sreenivasan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Padmapriya in the lead roles. The project has commenced production, with an interesting ensemble cast and a promising creative team.
The film is jointly produced by Sameer Karat, Subeesh Kannanchery and Jobin George under the banner of Reelistic Studios. The production house previously made its debut with Ashraf Hamza's romantic drama Sulaikha Manzil. This upcoming project marks the banner's next production after Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and featuring Naslen and Lukman Avaran in the lead roles.
Apart from the three lead actors, the film also features Siju Wilson, Deepak Parambol and Verum Varsha in prominent roles. With a diverse group of performers coming together, the project is expected to offer an interesting mix of characters and performances.
Ashraf Hamza has penned the story, while he has co-written the screenplay with Mithun Divakaran. Vishnu Thandassery is handling the cinematography, while popular rapper and musician Dabzee has been roped in as the music composer. His involvement adds another interesting element to the film's technical team.
Ashraf Hamza has established himself as a filmmaker with a distinct approach through films such as Thamaasha, Bheemante Vazhi and Sulaikha Manzil. Known for exploring different themes and characters, the director's next venture has generated interest with its casting choices. The reunion of Ashraf Hamza with Reelistic Studios, along with the combination of Vineeth Sreenivasan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Padmapriya, makes the upcoming film an interesting addition to the list of Malayalam cinema projects in production.