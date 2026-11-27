The Pitt S3 gets premiere date:
The third season of HBO Max's hit medical drama The Pitt will make its debut on January 7, 2027. Season 3's cast includes Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Fiona Dourif, Ayesha Harris, Shawn Hatosy, Sepideh Moafi, and Taylor Dearden.
The premiere of the third season is in line with the other seasons, which were also released in January 2025 and 2026. The third season entered production this June.
The series is described as a realistic examination of the challenges plaguing healthcare workers in the US, seen through the lens of a set of Pittsburgh frontline medical heroes.
Titled after Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, The Pitt follows Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) inducts four trainee doctors into the team, as the team of doctors, nurses, and trainees struggle to save lives in a gruelling 15-hour shift. Meanwhile, Robby still grapples with the loss of his mentor in 'The Pitt' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Produced by John Wells Productions, R Scott Gemmill Productions, and Warner Bros. Television, the series has R Scott Gemmill as its showrunner and creator.