Right after the screening of Jim Queen, a French animation comedy, the film's co-director Marco Nguyen, stood in front of a buzzing audience for a Q and A session. This was a film about a disease called Heterosis, which affects the gay community. There's a virus in the air that transforms them to… heterosexuals. It's a counterpoint to the various pockets of narrative that stigmatises the LGBTQ+ way of life. It's politically incorrect, but it is gloriously unabashed while going out all guns blazing. It's emotionally gripping even if there's so much irreverence and shock value without compromising on the laughs. It offends with a vengeance, and makes you want to laugh with it. And yet, Marco felt personally offended when the first question posed to him in the session was, “How much of AI was used in Jim Queen?” The visibly aghast Marco said, “ZERO.”
And then there was the Tamil film, Scroll, which spoke about a disease of the actual kind: smartphone addiction. Directed by Kannan S, it is a screenlife thriller that rightfully flags the issue. It pits our mental acuity against the faculties of machines, corporate greed, and an overall sense of lives surviving and not thriving. It uses technology to talk about the pitfalls of the same. The irony isn’t lost on the team, but it goes down a route that doesn't do justice to its theme. There is a heavy dose of AI-generated visuals that act as visual and creative deterrents.
Both Jim Queen and Scroll deal with how humanity has to rise together to protect itself from perceived danger. One takes the comedy route to laugh at itself and laugh at everyone who laughs at them. Laughter can often be the greatest weapon against oppressive forces. In contrast, Scroll decides to take the route of fear mongering. It realises that the danger isn't something nestled in the far future. The issue is already upon us, and we are in the midst of an attention-deficiency pandemic that has resulted in thoughts getting stunted, and dopamine rushes pushing our daily activities. Scroll tries to drill home the point that the world needs to get better, but what it needs is an immediate surgery, and not a prolonged healing process. While it is still an issue that the film doesn't necessarily deliver on its promises, Scroll has its heart in the right place even if quite a few other parts of it believes in the machine more than the mind that thought of this idea in the first place.
That's why Marco's response to AI is as compelling as the flagrant usage of AI we see in the Kannan film. Both films were strapped for budget, and yet, it is an important study of how technological advancements are seen by two filmmakers from opposite ends of the world. Should we see AI as a means to an end? Should one be seen as jumping on the bandwagon much before others? Should the other be seen as a non-conformist who is unwilling to accept an eventuality?
Throughout history, we have always seen how humanity's sheer will has stood against change that has the propensity to transform the consciousness of generations to come. We can't always predict the future, but we can't stop it from happening either. Resistance is brave, yes. But in a world where resources are limited, out of reach, and gatekept, AI is also allowing filmmakers to achieve their vision. Now, which is important? The Act of Resistance or The Art of Relenting? Time will tell, but history is always kinder for one over the other. But again, if AI is going to write everything, will history be left alone?