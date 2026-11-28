Both Jim Queen and Scroll deal with how humanity has to rise together to protect itself from perceived danger. One takes the comedy route to laugh at itself and laugh at everyone who laughs at them. Laughter can often be the greatest weapon against oppressive forces. In contrast, Scroll decides to take the route of fear mongering. It realises that the danger isn't something nestled in the far future. The issue is already upon us, and we are in the midst of an attention-deficiency pandemic that has resulted in thoughts getting stunted, and dopamine rushes pushing our daily activities. Scroll tries to drill home the point that the world needs to get better, but what it needs is an immediate surgery, and not a prolonged healing process. While it is still an issue that the film doesn't necessarily deliver on its promises, Scroll has its heart in the right place even if quite a few other parts of it believes in the machine more than the mind that thought of this idea in the first place.