Jai and Priyanka Mohan have multiple films at various stages of production. His upcoming films include Karuppar Nagaram, Worker, and Texla. On the other hand, she also stars in 666 Operation Dream Theater with Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya, a film with Kavin, Manjanathi with director Mari Selvaraj and co-stars Kayadu Lohar and Kathir, and Thulabaram with Ravi Teja.