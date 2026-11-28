Production on Priyanka Mohan's upcoming film with Jai, tentatively titled AGS 29, has been wrapped, its makers announced on Friday. The film is written and directed by Anandan MS, who made his directorial debut with the 2021 Vishal starrer Chakra.
The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Priyanka Mohan and Jai. It also stars Yogi Babu, Nasser and Rajiv Menon. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner AGS Entertainment. Archana Kalpathi serves as a creative producer for the film, with Aishwarya Kalpathi acting as an associate creative producer.
The makers are yet to reveal specifics of the film's story, but they describe it as "a gripping thriller". Further, they recently shared a poster suggesting that Priyanka Mohan plays a blind character in the film.
On the technical front, the thriller has music by Ravi Basrur, who recently worked on the AGS Entertainment production Blast, starring Arjun, Preity Mukhundhan, and Abhirami. The upcoming film's technical team also includes cinematographer KT Balasubramaniem, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and art director Kannan.
Netflix has the streaming rights for the film. It is yet to have a title and a release date.
Jai and Priyanka Mohan have multiple films at various stages of production. His upcoming films include Karuppar Nagaram, Worker, and Texla. On the other hand, she also stars in 666 Operation Dream Theater with Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya, a film with Kavin, Manjanathi with director Mari Selvaraj and co-stars Kayadu Lohar and Kathir, and Thulabaram with Ravi Teja.