Jennifer Lawrence to star in The Flood from director Zach Cregger

After directing three horror films back to back in Barbarian (2022), Weapons (2025), and Resident Evil (2026), filmmaker Zach Cregger is all set to take a break from the genre. His next film, titled The Flood, is a science-fiction thriller, featuring Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. Featuring Cregger as the writer-director-producer, it will mark the first film between the filmmaker and Lawrence.
The news about Lawrence's involvement in the recently announced film comes when Cregger's Resident Evil continues to do well at the worldwide box office. Cregger's latest film has grossed more than $200 million from theatres worldwide, according to data from a Deadline report.
The upcoming film is set to reunite Zach Cregger with New Line Cinema after 2025's Weapons. It will be produced by Amblin Entertainment, along with Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. The makers are yet to reveal official details about the film's plot.
Besides becoming a major hit at the global box office, with a reported collection of $270 million, Weapons also helped Amy Madigan win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress earlier this year. In fact, Madigan is set to reprise her role as a witch from Weapons in an upcoming prequel titled Gladys. According to reports, Cregger is not coming back to direct the film, which traces the origins of the Weapons witch, but he is set to be involved in it as a producer.
Coming back to The Flood, the film is set for an August 11, 2028, release. Speaking about it, Warner Bros Motion Picture chairpersons Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca said that Jennifer Lawrence is among the most talented and compelling artists in today's cinema, and that they are excited about having her as the lead for a film with Cregger's bold and completely original vision.