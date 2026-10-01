Jennifer Lawrence to star in The Flood from director Zach Cregger

Besides becoming a major hit at the global box office, with a reported collection of $270 million, Weapons also helped Amy Madigan win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress earlier this year. In fact, Madigan is set to reprise her role as a witch from Weapons in an upcoming prequel titled Gladys. According to reports, Cregger is not coming back to direct the film, which traces the origins of the Weapons witch, but he is set to be involved in it as a producer.