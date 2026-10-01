Netflix Icebreaker cast expands with six new additions; Auliʻi Cravalho, Chaneil Kular and more

Jelley, known for Geek Girl, Poser and How to Have Sex, will play Stassie, while Simos takes on Nate. Their casting was announced earlier this week, with Netflix subsequently unveiling the rest of the principal ensemble. Amanda Lasher serves as showrunner and writer, while Jade Halley Bartlett is the creator and an executive producer. Hannah Grace is also an executive producer, alongside Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre for Unwell Productions. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Icebreaker.