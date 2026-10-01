Obsession maker Curry Barker confirms 2027 release for next flick

Obsession-fame Curry Barker's upcoming film Anything But Ghosts has been confirmed to release on May 7, 2027. Barker will write and star in the upcoming film alongside Cooper Tomlinson, who starred in Obsession.
In Anything But Ghosts, Tomlinson and Barker will star as amateur wannabe ghosthunters, who are stuck in an uncontrollable situation as it spirals wildly. The pair also serve as executive producers on the film. According to reports, Barker has confirmed that Anything But Ghosts also exists in the same universe as Obsession.
The cast of Anything But Ghosts also includes Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw, and Chris Reinacher.
Atomic Monster, Blumhouse, Image Nation, Divide/Conquer, and That's a Bad Idea are the banners backing the film. Universal Pictures International is distributing the film worldwide.
Obsession became a runaway hit and collected more than 500 million US Dollars worldwide. It is currently the fifth highest grossing horror film of all time.