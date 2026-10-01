Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee With Karan; release date out

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the ninth and final season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan on Wednesday. The celebrity chat show, which started back in 2004, will be coming out with its last season on October 14.
The show has been running for about 22 years and has had 161 episodes so far.
In an emotional video message, Karan speaks about the first time, back in June 2004, when he told his father, the late producer Yash Johar, that he wants to host a chat show. He reminisces how he has hosted “celebrities, lovers, lovers who became ex-lovers, and those who got married,” on the Koffee With Karan couch.
“There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life,” said Karan. “It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy. But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.”
From Salman Khan’s “I am a virgin” comment to Kangana Ranaut coming after Karan and calling him “the movie mafia”, Koffee With Karan has had its share of controversies over the years.
“They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is,” Karan added.
The guest list is not out but some reports have stated that Salman Khan would be the first guest on the show.
The final season of the talk show will start streaming on JioHotstar from October 14.