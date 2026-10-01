Shivarajkumar: Bail avoids loud, routine heroics

When Shivarajkumar wears the khaki uniform, authority takes over right away. His character, Vijay Kumar (fondly called Viji), is already turning heads with a sharp salt-and-pepper look. This October 2, the veteran actor with around 130 films behind him returns to theaters with Bail, his first association with director Pavan Wadeyar and Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions. Ahead of the release, Shivarajkumar spoke about playing a police commissioner, working with veteran and younger co-stars, his upcoming film, Jailer 2, and the current state of cinema and society.
Shivarajkumar pointed out that this role in Bail, comes with its own uniqueness. "The name Viji stands for vigilance here. He observes everything quietly and carries genuine emotion in every look. At home with his family, he is warm. With close friends, he shares good laughs. Deep down, he carries his own quiet struggles. At home, he even acts cautious around his wife, not out of fear, but deep respect. It feels like an honest, real relationship for his age."
He credits director Pavan Wadeyar for getting the look and tone of the character right. "The khaki uniform naturally brings dignity. Bail avoids loud, routine heroics. Even the opening scene gives the audience an unexpected, quiet surprise that puts the story first," he shares.
The ensemble is another highlight. The film brings Shivarajkumar together with veteran actors Sai Kumar and Jayaram, alongside Sangeetha, and younger talents like Yogi, Dheekshith Shetty, and Sanjana Anand. "Sharing space with Sai Kumar and Jayaram felt great. It was pure camaraderie and mutual respect. We balanced heavy scenes with easy humour. We had such a good time that we even talked about the prospect of Bail 2," he reveals.
Working with the younger cast proved just as rewarding. "Yogi, Dheekshith, and Sanjana brought raw energy to the set. Watching their body language and excitement to give their best added a lot to the film."
Speaking about Pavan's work style, Shivarajkumar appreciates his discipline, recalling how the director locked the script and patiently waited while Shivarajkumar travelled to the United States for medical treatment. "I belong to the old school where you fix the complete script before the camera rolls. You can improvise on the spot, but only when the foundation is solid."
On his popularity across industries, Shivarajkumar noted that non-Kannada directors seek his natural screen aura and energy. Looking forward to Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, he says, "My screen time is slightly bigger, but the real thrill is Nelson's unique style and spending time with Rajini (Rajinikanth) sir, who always speaks about Appaji (Dr Rajkumar) with so much love."
Sharing his thoughts on massive film budgets in Kannada cinema, Shivarajkumar said strong writing must come before grand visuals. "Numbers alone do not make a film great; honest emotion does. Good stories with modest budgets stay alive in memory, just like Bangarada Manushya or Om."
On film certification debates, Shivarajkumar urged a balanced perspective. "Films face constant scrutiny, yet society rarely demands similar accountability from real-world governance. However, in Bail, violence is restrained and strictly serves the plot, keeping it family-friendly."
Asked what he would reform with real administrative power, Shivarajkumar targeted the education sector. "Surging school fees place a heavy burden on families. A child’s future must depend on intellect and merit, never parental wealth. Quality schooling is a fundamental right, not an elite luxury."
As Bail heads to cinemas this week, Shivarajkumar promises an experience rooted in substance: "Audiences will see a different shade of my craft: quiet, emotionally balanced, and grounded in reality."