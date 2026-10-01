Shivarajkumar: Bail avoids loud, routine heroics

Shivarajkumar pointed out that this role in Bail, comes with its own uniqueness. "The name Viji stands for vigilance here. He observes everything quietly and carries genuine emotion in every look. At home with his family, he is warm. With close friends, he shares good laughs. Deep down, he carries his own quiet struggles. At home, he even acts cautious around his wife, not out of fear, but deep respect. It feels like an honest, real relationship for his age."