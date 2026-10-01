Dhruva Sarja and Nanda Kishore team up again

There is a certain curiosity mounting around Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming slate, with the industry keeping close track of major announcements scheduled for October 6 to mark his birthday. We have exclusively learnt that the actor is gearing up for a reunion with director Nanda Kishore.



The actor-director duo previously collaborated on the 2021 commercial entertainer Pogaru. The high-voltage actioner presented Dhruva in a hyper-masculine, rugged avatar that highlighted an extensive physical transformation, punchy dialogue delivery, and broad mass appeal. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dhruva.