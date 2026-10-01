Dhruva Sarja and Nanda Kishore team up again

There is a certain curiosity mounting around Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming slate, with the industry keeping close track of major announcements scheduled for October 6 to mark his birthday. We have exclusively learnt that the actor is gearing up for a reunion with director Nanda Kishore.
The actor-director duo previously collaborated on the 2021 commercial entertainer Pogaru. The high-voltage actioner presented Dhruva in a hyper-masculine, rugged avatar that highlighted an extensive physical transformation, punchy dialogue delivery, and broad mass appeal. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dhruva.
According to our sources, the duo are shooting a dedicated promo designed for a special first-glimpse reveal. The makers have kept the project details under wraps, with plans to officially unveil the promo video on the actor’s birthday.
The reunion has generated considerable industry interest, particularly regarding how the duo will follow up the commercial scale of their earlier venture, Pogaru. Following that release, Dhruva moved on to films like Martin and KD, while Nanda Kishore directed the multilingual fantasy-action drama Vrushabha, starring Mohanlal and Samarjit Lankesh.
Meanwhile, Dhruva is also set to officially announce a separate collaboration with director Vishal Atreya on the same day. Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the project provides the Tatsama Tadbhava filmmaker with a big production canvas. The film is pitched as an engaging entertainer that marks a distinct and refreshing narrative departure from Dhruva’s earlier mass outings.