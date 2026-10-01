Ayogya 2 hits the 50-day mark in theatres; third part in the making

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram’s latest outing, Ayogya 2, directed by Mahesh Kumar, has hit the 50-day mark in theatres. Defying recent box-office trends, the team behind the comedy entertainer is thrilled to achieve this half-century milestone across roughly 25 screens and multiplexes statewide.
To mark the golden run, Sathish Ninasam, Mahesh Kumar, and the core team recently gathered at Mysuru’s iconic Lido Theatre to celebrate by cutting a cake alongside cheering fans.
An elated Sathish said, "In today’s scenario, keeping a film running in theatres for even a week or two is a daring task. Despite that, our movie has completed 50 glorious days. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us." He then thrilled fans with a surprise tease, adding, "We are already planning to bring you Ayogya 3 very soon."
Produced by M Munegowda under SVC Films, the project features music by Arjun Janya. Alongside the lead pair, the film draws immense strength from its heavyweight ensemble, including V Ravichandran, P Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Shivaraj KR Pete, delivering a rare, celebratory theatrical win.