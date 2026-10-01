Premada Oorali wins hearts in Karnataka, heads to Telugu this week

Premada Oorali has turned into a major box office success across Karnataka. Released on September 25 with just 45 shows, the movie saw huge public demand that pushed its daily count past 350 shows by Wednesday. With leading distributors Jayanna and Bogendra stepping in to handle distribution, this modest-budget film has already earned approximately ₹5 crore and is all set to win hearts in Telugu starting this week, and will be distributed by SK Pictures and Maharatna Productions.