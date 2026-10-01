Premada Oorali wins hearts in Karnataka, heads to Telugu this week

Premada Oorali has turned into a major box office success across Karnataka. Released on September 25 with just 45 shows, the movie saw huge public demand that pushed its daily count past 350 shows by Wednesday. With leading distributors Jayanna and Bogendra stepping in to handle distribution, this modest-budget film has already earned approximately ₹5 crore and is all set to win hearts in Telugu starting this week, and will be distributed by SK Pictures and Maharatna Productions.
The surge in shows brings great relief to theatre owners and fresh hope to the Kannada film industry. Thanks to strong word of mouth, the film continues to run with housefull boards in many theaters across the state.
Directed by National Award winner Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali produced under the banner Vanilla Entertainments along with Janakamma Productions is a simple, heart-touching village story. The film focuses on family bonds, human values, and innocent love.
Starring Sree Ram along with Ramika Shivu and Tapaswini Poonacha, the film also features senior actor Rangayana Raghu, who adds a strong emotional touch to the proceedings. The film has pleasant music by Sunadh Gowtham, and wonderful visuals by Rajkanth.
With growing crowds, strong collections, and the release of the Telugu version this week, Premada Oorali proves that good content and honest storytelling will always win big at the box office.