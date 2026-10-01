Vijay Raghavendra turns 'Auto Raja' for Nagu Nagutha

Vijay Raghavendra headlines a new short film titled Nagu Nagutha, made to spotlight the everyday struggles and health issues faced by auto-rickshaw drivers. The film focuses on the physical toll and grueling routines of drivers on the road. Directed by Shivu Jamakhandi, who also composed the songs, the story captures the daily grind behind the wheel—missing meals, losing sleep, and carrying family pressure, which often ends up leading to severe heart issues. Vijay Raghavendra plays an auto driver, while Varshitha Ram plays his wife. Nasir Khateeb and Mohammed Salauddin have produced the project, with Khateeb penning the story.
Speaking at the launch, Vijay Raghavendra said, "Auto drivers have supported this project wholeheartedly. Our only intention is that drivers must look after their health and family. These days, heart attacks have become as common as catching a cold, but the consequences are very painful. There might be several reasons for it, but taking care of our health is always in our own hands."
Female lead Varshitha Ram shared, "Even though it is a short film, working on it gave me the complete satisfaction of doing a full-length feature. I thank the team for placing their trust in me." Director Shivu Jamakhandi added, "I agreed to direct this solely because the story carried a lot of meaning. Along with sharing an important message, our main wish was to bring a smile to people's faces." The producers noted that Vijay Raghavendra's willingness to front such a socially minded film gave the project immense strength. The short film is available on Heart Line Films YouTube channel.