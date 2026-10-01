Vijay Raghavendra turns 'Auto Raja' for Nagu Nagutha

Female lead Varshitha Ram shared, "Even though it is a short film, working on it gave me the complete satisfaction of doing a full-length feature. I thank the team for placing their trust in me." Director Shivu Jamakhandi added, "I agreed to direct this solely because the story carried a lot of meaning. Along with sharing an important message, our main wish was to bring a smile to people's faces." The producers noted that Vijay Raghavendra's willingness to front such a socially minded film gave the project immense strength. The short film is available on Heart Line Films YouTube channel.