Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakar director Shahad: Being compared to Drishyam is a proud recognition

I feel the baggage of stardom could have backfired for this role. Kuttettan (Vijayaraghavan) brings a different flavour altogether. He brings both unpredictability and the wealth of experience. Haris Meeran is sharp, intuitive and goes about his job quietly. His body language, glances, and minor gestures all have some meaning, but wrapped in mystery. You never know what his next move will be. In fact, the film's pacing mirrors this character's arc. The pacing increases as he gets closer to his targets. Every time they outsmart him, his male ego gets triggered. As a celebrated officer, he is also obsessed with leaving no blemish on his service record. All of this pushes him to go to any extent, even if it means resorting to unethical tactics. Such layered characterisation demanded an actor of Kuttettan's prowess. I also needed someone who would trust the filmmaker; otherwise, you can't give equal prominence to both Meeran and Aleena.