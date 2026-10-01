Ashok Selvan: I need the freedom that comes with stardom

There is a certain kick to an interview when it begins with the interviewee asking, “Do you also want to have a drink?” Of course, the offered drink was a non-alcoholic carbonated beverage, but the thought counts. Ditching the beverage for a much healthier banana, actor-producer Ashok Selvan looks calm ahead of the release of his home production, Anbil Avan. The film, which was supposed to hit screens on September 25, will now be released on October 2. This meant Ashok had to do an extra round of promotions to reach more people. He did a few short promotional videos with his co-star Preity Mukhundhan, including one where he responded to social media comments. And even now, he was shuttling between multiple rooms to give interviews to various members of the press. “There was a time when I gave 22 video interviews in a single day. Compared to that, this seems like a relaxed atmosphere. The quality has become more important, and it is nice to actually sit down and talk without the clock ticking in the background,” says Ashok, who understands that in the fast-paced world of cinema, there is a clear difference between an actor and a star, and he has to buckle up to cross that bridge. “To be an actor, you don’t need to be a brand, but for being a star, you definitely need it. And honestly, I need the freedom that comes with stardom.”