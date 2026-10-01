Ashok Selvan: I need the freedom that comes with stardom

There is a certain kick to an interview when it begins with the interviewee asking, “Do you also want to have a drink?” Of course, the offered drink was a non-alcoholic carbonated beverage, but the thought counts. Ditching the beverage for a much healthier banana, actor-producer Ashok Selvan looks calm ahead of the release of his home production, Anbil Avan. The film, which was supposed to hit screens on September 25, will now be released on October 2. This meant Ashok had to do an extra round of promotions to reach more people. He did a few short promotional videos with his co-star Preity Mukhundhan, including one where he responded to social media comments. And even now, he was shuttling between multiple rooms to give interviews to various members of the press. “There was a time when I gave 22 video interviews in a single day. Compared to that, this seems like a relaxed atmosphere. The quality has become more important, and it is nice to actually sit down and talk without the clock ticking in the background,” says Ashok, who understands that in the fast-paced world of cinema, there is a clear difference between an actor and a star, and he has to buckle up to cross that bridge. “To be an actor, you don’t need to be a brand, but for being a star, you definitely need it. And honestly, I need the freedom that comes with stardom.”
Excerpts:
Your Happy High Pictures gave you an image change with Oh My Kadavule, and now, there’s Anbil Avan where you play an action hero…
What drove us was the story and the exciting theatrical moments. Is it a very different film? No. But the intent is simple: make a good commercial film with a good story, good intent, and don't cheat the audience by failing to deliver on the promises.
There are comparisons to Straw Dogs and Varathan… It’s a tailor-made template for someone trying to earn their action hero chops…
This Friday, we'll know whether I made the right call. I mean, it has a similar structure to Varathan or Straw Dogs, but it’s definitely not the same film. Structurally, a couple going to an unknown place and facing consequences might be similar, but Anbil Avan is a very different film. And I didn't come in thinking, "I should transform into an action hero." Just that, it is a genre I haven't explored yet.
When Nani turned into an action hero, many started craving films like Ante Sundariniki… What if people question your move to the action zone?
But did Ante Sundaraniki run? If something that you do with all your heart doesn’t run, you have to move to something else, right? For instance, I don't know if I'll do Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal again. It's one of my favorite films, but that's how it is. I did Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal right after Oh My Kadavule, and I'm telling you openly that not many actors in this industry would do that. After delivering a blockbuster and having so much time to think about what to do next during the lockdown, I still chose Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal because I wanted to be part of good films and give the audience good movies. Was it a wise decision as an actor? Yes. Was it a wise business call? No. Right now, I'm trying to build a different career path, which I didn't think of five years back.
Is it because you are nearing the wrong side of your 30s?
Yeah. Earlier, it felt like rebellion. Now you understand that you will have to please the market a little so your other ambitious things get carved out more easily. Go along with the flow... but still do what you want! But blend in with the flow.
Do you look back and think of the what-ifs and could-haves?
Every experience changes how you see life. So the decisions I'm making are based solely on what I've experienced. With that in mind, I'm taking my chances as a producer now. I'm making the films I want to make. Now, for Anbil Avan, no other producer would have invested the money I have in a film headlined by me. We wanted to bring in Peter Hein master to choreograph the action sequences. I'm risking it with my own money. Come what may, I know the fighter, the dreamer, the ambitious one in me will never bog down.
Do you think stars should be humble?
Well, they should not act humble. When people expect you to put on an act, that becomes a problem for me. People who speak out about big dreams and ambitions aren't arrogant. As far as I'm concerned, if somebody isn't humble and open about it, I will like that person. And if somebody is humble, I will like that person. Acting humble, that's where the problem lies.
But has that become a requirement?
If you are building a certain image, that's how you do it. But it doesn't suit me. Even when I entered the industry, I knew my growth would be slow because of my traits. I cannot bend backward or use flattery to get things done. Acting humble doesn't suit me either, and trust me, I’ve tried… But I will have to answer to the person I see in the mirror, right?
When you look at the astronomical growth of people around you, does that affect you?
Of course, it affects me. But I believe what’s important is the thought that follows. The first thought is always human: "Hey, I've been trying for so many years…” But I always make sure the following thought is: "What can I learn from them?" When I see young people marketing and positioning themselves, and finding new ways to sell the film or their image, it's inspiring. It’s also inspiring to see the kind of stories they are choosing. I also realised that the idea of ‘What is normal’ is constantly evolving. The best thing is to learn from everybody.