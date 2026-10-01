Dorothy editor Ganesh Siva: Transpersons require love, not sympathy

A film usually divides audiences into those who like it and those who don't. Dorothy, however, has divided even those who loved the film. Ganesh shares that he discussed the last 15 minutes extensively with Karthik Subbaraj, and both sincerely believed the film would get a rounded finish only with the existing climax. "Some may say the film's defining moment arrived right when Karthi addresses Subbu with 'Di,' dropping her off along with other trans persons. But that would have again pushed the trans person to the category of the "respectable other". That defeats the purpose of the film. Sympathising or merely tolerating is also a form of violence against them. People respect trans people but will not partake in social activities with them, befriend them, or employ them. Had we ended the film with the dropping off scene, the pre-existing sympathy would have prevailed. We needed to convey that they need love and not sympathy, and since romantic love is the epitome of love, we wanted the lip lock as our final shot and scene," he signs off.