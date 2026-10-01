Satya, Yogi Babu film titled Golden Bhagyam, fun-filled glimpse unveiled

Comedians Satya and Yogi Babu have joined forces for a film that they started some time ago. On Tuesday, the makers announced the title of the film and unveiled a fun-filled glimpse. They have also come up with a new term, ‘Telumil’, for this Telugu-Tamil bilingual and titled the film Golden Bhagyam. The glimpse promises a complete fun-filled entertainer.
Rangabali fame Pawan Basamsetti is directing the film, while Nagarjuna Reddy and Pawan Basamsetti are jointly producing it under the banners of Dream Movie Makers and Nayavayu Chitralu. The film marks the maiden production venture of both banners. The team unveiled the title-reveal glimpse today, offering a look at its unique concept.
Interestingly, this is not a conventional Telugu or Tamil film, but a ‘Telumil’ project that brings together Telugu and Tamil languages, along with popular actors from both industries.
Director Pawan Basamsetti is attempting something different by bringing together two popular comedy actors from Telugu and Tamil cinema for this bilingual crossover entertainer. Adding to the fun, Telugu actor Satya is seen speaking Tamil, while Tamil star Yogi Babu speaks Telugu. The glimpse also playfully presents them as a major Telugu-Tamil combination, with massive multi-starrer cutouts featured in the backdrop. Going by the glimpse, the film promises to be an out-and-out entertainer built around the unique chemistry between its lead actors.
Jayashree and Athiraj are playing the female leads, while Vennela Kishore, Sudharshan, Kishore Tirumala, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani and Sunil Reddy are part of the prominent supporting cast.
Malayalam cinematographer Bablu Aju is handling the visuals, while Pawan CH is composing the music. Kamesh is in charge of the production design, with Ravi Teja Girijala overseeing the editing.
The makers initially announced the film for a Sankranthi release but later postponed it. After moving away from the Sankranthi season, the team eventually announced that the film would arrive sometime this year.