Satya, Yogi Babu film titled Golden Bhagyam, fun-filled glimpse unveiled

Director Pawan Basamsetti is attempting something different by bringing together two popular comedy actors from Telugu and Tamil cinema for this bilingual crossover entertainer. Adding to the fun, Telugu actor Satya is seen speaking Tamil, while Tamil star Yogi Babu speaks Telugu. The glimpse also playfully presents them as a major Telugu-Tamil combination, with massive multi-starrer cutouts featured in the backdrop. Going by the glimpse, the film promises to be an out-and-out entertainer built around the unique chemistry between its lead actors.