Netflix's Wednesday season three wraps filming

Netflix has announced that the third season of Wednesday has completed filming. The streamer also unveiled a new photo of Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, from the sets of the upcoming season.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar adapted Charles Addams' The Addams Family for the streamer. The first season, which premiered in November 2022, introduced Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), a psychic teenager who joins the Nevermore Academy. The series follows the adventures of Wednesday, as she encounters other supernatural hurdles.
The cast for the upcoming season includes Emma Myers, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joanna Lumley, Eva Green, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer, and Winona Ryder.
Speaking to Netflix, executive producer Tim Burton said, "I’m so excited to be back for Season 3, and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah … makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”