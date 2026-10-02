Tu Hai Meri Kiran, the Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal starrer, gets release date

Backed by Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, in association with AND Productions and PAM Studios, the film explores themes of love and obsession. The release date announcement has come with a poster featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's characters and a tagline that reads, "She found a connection" and "he found an obsession." The poster offers a first look at Sonakshi and Zaheer's characters in the film, and it hints at an intriguing romantic thriller with an element of suspense in it.