Tu Hai Meri Kiran, the Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal starrer, gets release date

On Thursday, Sonakshi Sinha announced through social media that her long-awaited film Tu Hai Meri Kiran is set to release on October 23 in theatres. Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the film also stars Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal in an important role.
Backed by Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, in association with AND Productions and PAM Studios, the film explores themes of love and obsession. The release date announcement has come with a poster featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's characters and a tagline that reads, "She found a connection" and "he found an obsession." The poster offers a first look at Sonakshi and Zaheer's characters in the film, and it hints at an intriguing romantic thriller with an element of suspense in it.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran brings Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal back together after 2022's Double XL. According to reports, production on the film was wrapped back in 2024, but its release got delayed due to a legal dispute concerning copyright infringement. It is worth noting that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June that year.
The makers of the film are yet to offer further information about it, including details regarding its storyline and additional cast members. With its theatrical release date now set, they are expected to release a trailer anytime soon. According to the information available on the official website of Central Board of FIlm Certification, the film has a UA 16+ rating and a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes.
Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the Prime Video film System, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and co-starring Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker. She was actively supporting students in their recent protests against flaws in the education system and over NEET paper leaks.