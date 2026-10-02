Urvashi and Jagadish team up for Room No 9, first look unveiled

Urvashi and Jagadish are set to reunite as lead actors after three decades. The duo will headline the upcoming film Room No 9, written and directed by debutant Jai Mohan, with the makers unveiling its first look on Thursday. The poster features both veteran actors on two different staircases, with Urvashi descending while Jagadish walks up.
On the technical front, Room No 9 has cinematography by Faisal Ali, editing by Ranjan Abraham and music composed by Kailas Menon and Sankar Sharma. Details regarding the film’s plot, genre and extended cast are yet to be disclosed. Expected to hit theatres later this year, it is produced by Vilas Kumar under the banner of Cinematic Dreams.
Urvashi and Jagadish previously shared the screen in several popular films, including Sthreedhanam, Bharya and Simhavalan Menon, among others.