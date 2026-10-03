Nicolas Cage to lead C.L.A.Y.

Actor Nicolas Cage, along with Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), Jordi Molla (Mobland), Adrian Topol (Snowflake), and Emilio Sakraya (One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta), is set to headline the upcoming psychological cyber thriller titled C.L.A.Y. Simon Afram is writing and directing the film.
While the film is Afram's debut, he is bringing back some of the key cast members of the upcoming World War II espionage film Fortitude, in which he serves as writer and producer.
Edward Kahl, Reza Roohi, and Adrian Topol are producing C.L.A.Y. Speaking about the film, Afram says that it is about "identity, belonging and the extraordinary power the digital world can have over our real lives."
The makers say that the story of C.L.A.Y. follows a brilliant but reclusive computer prodigy who finds his purpose when he is drawn towards C.L.A.Y. (Clowns Laughing At You), an underground hacker collective. As their notoriety grows and actions carry real-world consequences, intelligence agencies, criminal syndicates, and rival hackers are after them.
Last seen in the TV series Spider-Noir and the feature film The Carpenter's Son (2025), Cage has Madden, Fortitude, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Lords of War, The Prince, and Best Pancakes in the County in the pipeline.