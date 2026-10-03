Nabha Natesh returns to Kannada cinema with Dhruva Sarja–Vishal Atreya project

We earlier reported that director Vishal Atreya, who won critical praise for his debut film Tatsama Tadbhava, was in talks with Action Prince Dhruva Sarja about a new project. CE has now learnt that the collaboration is locked, and the duo is joining hands for a complete entertainer. The film is planned to showcase Dhruva in a fresh shade, moving away from his usual intense action roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the official announcement of this big project is set to arrive as a special treat on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday.
Adding excitement to the venture is Nabha Natesh's return to Kannada cinema. Nabha made a strong debut opposite Shivarajkumar in the 2015 hit, Vajrakaya. Directed by A Harsha, the film earned her the popular tag "Pataka Hudugi." She followed it up with the action thriller Lee. Soon after, the actor moved to Telugu films and scored a solid breakthrough with Nannu Dochukunduvate, followed by Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar. Nabha went on to act in a handful of Telugu films, including Solo Brathuke So Better, Disco Raja, Alludu Adhurs, Maestro, and Darling. Her recent outings include Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure and Swayambhu. Over the past few years, she built a notable presence in Telugu, establishing herself across different genres.
While Nabha has regularly spoken about wanting to return to Kannada films, she was waiting for the right story to come along. Vishal Atreya’s script turned out to be the right fit, and this project will see her paired opposite Dhruva Sarja for the first time. Meanwhile, the makers are currently finalising the rest of the cast and technical crew. An official update with more details will be out soon. Dhruva Sarja is also part of one more project, to be directed by Nanda Kishore