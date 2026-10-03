Nabha Natesh returns to Kannada cinema with Dhruva Sarja–Vishal Atreya project

While Nabha has regularly spoken about wanting to return to Kannada films, she was waiting for the right story to come along. Vishal Atreya’s script turned out to be the right fit, and this project will see her paired opposite Dhruva Sarja for the first time. Meanwhile, the makers are currently finalising the rest of the cast and technical crew. An official update with more details will be out soon. Dhruva Sarja is also part of one more project, to be directed by Nanda Kishore