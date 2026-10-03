Prakash Raj-Darling Krishna's Father locks December release

The makers of Father, starring Darling Krishna and Prakash Raj in lead roles, have officially announced that the film will hit theatres on December 4. Presented under the RC Studios banner, headed by filmmaker R Chandru, the project is produced by Yamuna Chandru. Directed by Rajmohan, the film centres on the bond between a father and son, played by Prakash Raj and Darling Krishna, respectively.
The project brings together Darling Krishna, who is riding on the success of his hit ventures including Love Mocktail 3, and Prakash Raj, who is known across industries for his powerful, versatile performances. The upcoming film also features Amrutha Iyengar in a prominent role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Nagabhushana, Ramesh Indira, Avinash, and Honnavalli Krishna.
According to the makers, Father is crafted around family dynamics, emotional conflicts, and interpersonal relationships, aimed at connecting with audiences of all generations, particularly family audiences. The first look and teaser have already generated strong curiosity among moviegoers. Noted distribution house MacKee's has secured the theatrical distribution rights for the film. The makers are expected to reveal the songs and trailer ahead of the film's release.