Sony LIV series Eyes gets premiere date

Uyare filmmaker Manu Ashokan’s web series debut Eyes is set to premiere on Sony LIV on October 9, the makers announced on Friday, along with the release of its trailer.
The show features Kani Kusruti, alongside Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. It carries the tagline, “Watch, Protect, Defend”.
Eyes marks Manu’s reunion with writer duo Bobby-Sanjay after Uyare and Kaanekkaane. The two have scripted the series based on a story by Anjana Nayar.
The show follows Tina Sebastian (Kani Kusruti), a police officer investigating disturbing cases involving women. As the investigation progresses, mental health professionals join forces with the police to understand the psychology of stalkers, identify warning signs and prevent situations from escalating. According to the makers, Eyes explores “obsession, vulnerability and the increasingly blurred boundaries between affection, control and fear.”
Produced by TR Shamsudheen under the banner of Dream Katcher Productions, the series has cinematography by Gautham Sankar and music by Ranjin Raj. Besides Malayalam, it will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.