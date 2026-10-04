‘I love the constant mix-up': Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren has worked across almost every genre and won just about every major acting award along the way. From Shakespearean drama to action, comedy and crime, she has never stayed in one lane for far too long. At 81, she is still mixing things up, this time returning as crime boss Maeve Harrigan in the second season of MobLand. In this conversation, she speaks about working with Pierce Brosnan, her love for a good script, and why she has no plans to slow down.

What can you tell us about MobLand Season 2?

This season is everything that made Season 1 so gripping and so wonderful, times 10! It is still very much from the world of Guy Ritchie. So much is going on with all the characters.

Maeve has become one of the most popular characters in the show despite being so nasty...

I think because she’s basically a psychopath and people seem to love a psychopath story (laughs). But I also think there is so much more to Maeve, which is why I love playing her. She’s funny and strong with real agency and drive. Women appreciate seeing a female character who is not only strong but also interesting and complex, as are all the female characters in MobLand.