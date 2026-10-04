Playing to the crowd

Buzz is what Havish Koneru is looking for. After the song Konchem konchem, featuring Nargis Fakhri in her Tollywood debut, created a stir among fans, the actor-producer is convinced his upcoming film, Nenu Ready, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, has all the ingredients for commercial success. “I want people to leave the theatre feeling positive, refreshed and emotionally connected,” Koneru says. “That will make me extremely happy.”

A decade and a half into Telugu cinema, with films such as Ram Leela (2015), Rakshasudu (2019), Khiladi (2022), and Seven (2019) to his credit, Koneru has found himself moving between the worlds of acting, producing, and education. For his latest outing, he was looking for a film that could reach a wider audience without losing its emotional core. “Every film teaches you something,” he says. After his previous projects, he wanted to do something that could connect with a larger audience while still offering an emotionally satisfying story. Nenu Ready, he says, stood out because it had “all the ingredients of a complete commercial entertainer”. There is family emotion, romance, comedy and music, but, according to Koneru, none of it feels forced.