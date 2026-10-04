Playing to the crowd

Buzz is what Havish Koneru is looking for. After the song Konchem konchem, featuring Nargis Fakhri in her Tollywood debut, created a stir among fans, the actor-producer is convinced his upcoming film, Nenu Ready, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, has all the ingredients for commercial success. “I want people to leave the theatre feeling positive, refreshed and emotionally connected,” Koneru says. “That will make me extremely happy.”
A decade and a half into Telugu cinema, with films such as Ram Leela (2015), Rakshasudu (2019), Khiladi (2022), and Seven (2019) to his credit, Koneru has found himself moving between the worlds of acting, producing, and education. For his latest outing, he was looking for a film that could reach a wider audience without losing its emotional core. “Every film teaches you something,” he says. After his previous projects, he wanted to do something that could connect with a larger audience while still offering an emotionally satisfying story. Nenu Ready, he says, stood out because it had “all the ingredients of a complete commercial entertainer”. There is family emotion, romance, comedy and music, but, according to Koneru, none of it feels forced.
Having worked as both an actor and producer in several films, Koneru now has a better understanding of what goes into putting a scene together
Comedy, in particular, came with its own set of challenges for Koneru. What looks effortless on screen often involves several takes, rehearsals, and precise timing. “Comedy is one of the toughest genres,” Koneru says. Some of the film’s sequences with the veteran actor Brahmanandam required multiple rehearsals to get the reactions, pauses and dialogues right. “When you share screen space with someone of his calibre, you naturally become more attentive to rhythm and timing,” he says.
Koneru’s experience behind the camera has also influenced the way he approaches acting. Having worked as both an actor and producer, he now has a better understanding of what goes into putting a scene together. “Today, when I walk onto a set as an actor, I appreciate the effort every department puts into creating a single scene,” he says. That awareness, he feels, has made him more disciplined and collaborative. But there is a line he has to draw when the camera starts rolling. “When I’m performing, I try to forget the production side completely,” he says. “My focus must remain on the character.”
On a film like Nenu Ready, where the entertainment depends on several elements coming together, he says trusting the director’s vision is as important as bringing his own contribution to the set. As for Telugu cinema, Koneru believes the industry is in an interesting phase. Filmmakers are experimenting with different genres while continuing to make the large-scale commercial films the industry is known for. Audiences, too, are more open to new ideas. “That’s encouraging writers and directors to take creative risks,” he says.
Looking ahead, he wants to work with directors who bring a fresh vision to the screen. The ambition, he says, is fairly simple: “I want every film to challenge me as an actor and give viewers a memorable cinematic experience.”