Thrilling, but predictable

An unusual disappearance, grief that takes a psychotic turn, and a web of secrets: Shaque: Trust No One has all of this and begins with the abduction of a baby girl, Apeksha, from a hospital shortly after birth. For almost a decade, her grief-stricken mother, Anvita Dutt, played by Parineeti Chopra, is consumed by the search for her daughter. Amid her unwavering obsession—which others perceive as bordering on psychosis—she continues to celebrate Apeksha’s birthday every year. But things take an unsettling turn when the kidnapper begins sending her images of Apeksha. Spread across seven episodes of 30-40 minutes each, the series is not a dense watch. It is a convenient, fast-paced thriller that moves briskly, even if it does not always probe its material deeply.

The misty, mysterious setting of Shimla hills provides the perfect backdrop for the story. The atmosphere grows darker as the narrative expands beyond a conventional police case. An occult and black-magic thread on the outskirts of town, which eventually finds its way into the Dutt household, adds another layer of mystery. But the device is pushed too far with the cop’s habit of consulting Tarot cards, making the arc feel awkward and forced.