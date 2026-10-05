Entertainment

Chase Infiniti to star in Portrait of God

Chase Infiniti stars in Portrait of God, which is produced by Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele
Chase Infiniti joins Portrait of God
Chase Infiniti joins Portrait of God
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Actor Chase Infiniti, known for her roles in One Battle After Another and The Testaments, will be seen in Dylan Clark's upcoming film Portrait of God. Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele are producing the film.

The Lionsgate film also has Joe Russo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clark, producing it. Speaking about the project, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairperson Adam Fogelson said, "With Sam and Jordan, two of the genre's most influential producers, the extraordinary Chase Infiniti starring, and Dylan at the helm, this is an exceptional creative team."

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Portrait of God will be Infiniti's third film, following her debut One Battle After Another and The Julia Set, which recently premiered at TIFF. Meanwhile, Dylan Clark, who has worked on a lot of short films, is now working on The Blair Witch Project Reboot. The film is co-written by Clark and Chris Thomas Devlin.

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Chase Infiniti
Portrait of God

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