The heart and hustle behind Premada Oorali

When a small Kannada film hits theatres without big stars or aggressive marketing, it is usually written off by the first afternoon. Yet, an honest story rooted in everyday life can defy those odds. Directed by National Award winner Manoj Kumar, who once watched films holding an usher’s torch at Santhosh Theatre, Premada Oorali arrived on September 25 with little fanfare. What began as a nerve-wracking Friday release soon turned into one of the most remarkable, word-of-mouth box-office success stories in recent times.