On Singeetham Srinivasa Rao-Kamal Haasan: The art of never playing safe

Filmmaker David Lean once said, “I think people remember pictures, not dialogue. That's why I like pictures.” It makes complete sense that a bona fide legend like Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, a self-confessed fan of the Lawrence of Arabia filmmaker, took this statement so seriously that he made Pushpaka Vimana, a film with no dialogue, in 1987, a solid 50-plus years after the first talkie was released. This was a high-concept experiment written by Singeetham himself, but he needed someone who could convince audiences to return to the era of black-and-white cinema. He needed someone who would understand that the answer to “Why are you doing all of this?” is simple… “Why not?” That's why Singeetham found his muse in Kamal Haasan, and the latter found his architect in the former. To mourn the passing of the legendary filmmaker, who breathed his last on Saturday, Kamal wrote, “I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did.”