Jayaram-Simran film goes on floors

We had previously reported that SY Gauthamraj of Raatchasi fame is directing a new film starring Jayaram and Simran in the lead. The makers updated on Saturday that the film has entered production. The film marks the first time Simran and Jayaram are coming together as leads, with their previous collaboration being Kamal Haasan-KS Ravikumar's Panchathanthiram (2002).
Jayaram and Simran will be starring with Ponvel of the Vaazhai fame, alongside Devika Sathish, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks) and Adithya Kathir. K Vijay Pandi of White Carpet Films and Shanjan G of Redacted Studios are producing the film, with actor Arya's The Show People banner presenting it.
Billed as a rom-com entertainer, the makers described the film as a story revolving around relationships between Gen Z and the 90s generation, and the interesting incidents these interactions create. Cinematographer Deepak, composer Achu Rajamani, art director Mahendran, and editor Arul E Siddharth are part of the untitled film's technical team.
Jayaram has had three releases this year: Kara, Parimala and Co, and GDN. Meanwhile, Simran, who was last seen opposite Sasikumar in Tourist Family (2025), will next star alongside Rajinikanth in Dharman. Gauthamraj last helmed Arulnithi-starrer Kazhuvethi Moorkkan (2023).