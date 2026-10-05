Vetri's Black Gold gets November release

The makers of the upcoming film, Black Gold have announced that the film will open in theatres on November 13. Vetri, who is known for his role in 8 Thottakkal (2017), is headlining Black Gold.
The upcoming film is written and directed by Dheeran Arunkumar, who has previously made Theerpugal Virkapadum (2021). M Moorthy has produced the film under his MM Studios. The film has been rate U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification.
The cast of Black Gold also includes Priyalaya, Livingston, Abirami Venkatachalam, A Venkatesh, Ramar, Aroul D Shankar, and Sabita Roi, among others.
Gavaskar Avinash has composed music for the film, which features lyrics by Mohan Rajan. The crew of the film includes director of photography Santhosh Kumar Veerasamy, editor Dinesh Kumar, production designer CS Balachandar, and stunt director Metro Mahesh.
Apart from Black Gold, Vetri also has Jagadeesan Subu's Iravu in the pipeline.