Kernalli Eshwar: Tea serves as a narrative catalyst in Dage

Tea is often part of everyday conversations, especially in North Karnataka, where offering a cup to a guest is almost a ritual. Director Kernalli Eshwar takes that familiar detail a step further in Dage, making it part of the film’s world.
“Suraksha Tea has been brought into the film as a character,” says Eshwar, who has written the story, screenplay, lyrics and dialogues, apart from directing the film. He says the idea was to make it a natural part of the narrative.
For actor Dr Sangamesh Upase, who plays the protagonist, tea explains the culture the film is rooted in. “I cannot reveal how it becomes part of the story. But in North Karnataka, wherever we go, people offer tea first. The film reflects the language and culture of the region, and I hope audiences enjoy that,” he says.
For Aravind Patil, who supported the film, the association is also rooted in his connection with North Karnataka and its people. “Everyone cannot depend on government jobs. We have to find ways to engage ourselves and build our own lives,” he says. He recalls how comedian Gangavathi Pranesh's encouragement inspired him to start his journey with tea. His association with Dage now brings another familiar part of the region into the film.
Padma Shri awardee Manjamma Jogathi, who plays a mother in the film, recalls how tea was once an inseparable part of life in North Karnataka. “This film brings that culture into its world,” she says.