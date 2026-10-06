Kiran Raj's Jockey 42 locks release date

Horse racing, gambling, and family emotions come together in Jockey 42, which is set to release across Karnataka on November 20. Directed by Gurutej Shetty and starring Kiran Raj in the lead, the film will be distributed by Jayanna Films and is expected to open in more than 200 theatres in its initial release.
Jockey 42 marks another collaboration between Gurutej Shetty and Kiran Raj after Ronny: The Ruler.
Produced by Bharathi Sathyanarayana under the Golden Gate Studios banner, the film blends family emotions and high-stakes gambling into a core sports narrative. “There are three songs, action, and comedy. The film has all the elements of a commercial entertainer,” says Gurutej Shetty.
Two songs from the film have already been released, with another track slated for release during the Dasara festival.
Kiran Raj, who is juggling his popular television serial Karna and films, plays the lead alongside Hrithika Srinivas. The cast also includes Yuktha Pervi, Rajendra Karanth, Bala Rajwadi, Girish Hegde, Arun Achar, Yash Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Shanthala Kamath, among others.
With music by Vinod Yajamanya, and cinematography by Raghavendra B Kolar, Jockey 42 has choreography by Bhushan and editing by Umesh RB.