Naveen Sajju, Kumaar join hands for Amaravathi

Singer-actor Naveen Sajju headlines the project. In Amaravathi, he plays Muthu, a down-to-earth nature lover caught in a dangerous clash caused by deforestation. "Muthu is deeply tied to the land, and playing him felt very personal," says Naveen, adding, "The whole story takes place over a single day in the aftermath of the Madikeri landslides. Shooting it pushed everyone to the brink, but the intensity on set translates directly onto the screen. It is an edge-of-your-seat film, yet its core message stays firmly on nature."