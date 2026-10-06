Rishab Shetty to back long-time associate Shivachiranthanaa's debut

The team is currently busy with the screening process to finalise the ensemble. “On the first day, we sorted through about 1,000 profiles, and for the third round, it came down to around 600 to 700 candidates,” reveals Shivachiranthanaa. The film is set to feature around 60 actors, with 70 per cent picked directly through the auditions and the remaining cast composed of fresh faces, leaving only minimal space for known actors.