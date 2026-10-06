Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, Jaffer Idukki and more star in Family Trip

On Sunday, Sharaf U Dheen announced his next project, which he stars in and produces. Titled Family Trip, the film is directed by Remya Aravind from a screenplay by Sharfu and Shamal Sulaiman. It also stars Veena Nandakumar, Jaffer Idukki, Garggi Ananthan, Veda Shankar, and child artist Abiman.
Announcing the project with a title poster, Sharaf U Dheen Productions wrote in the caption, "A New Journey Begins… We are excited to embark on a new cinematic journey with “Family Trip.""
The film is produced by Sharaf himself, alongside Kaarthekeyen S of Stone Bench Studio and Shan of Redacted Studios. The co-producers include Kal Raman and Kalyan Shankar of Stone Bench Studio, as well as Framestone Productions. Notably, Family Trip makers have dropped a poster with Tamil text as well, hinting at a Tamil release for the film.
It is worth noting that Kaarthekeyen is one of the three founders of Stone Bench Studio, the others being filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and Kalyan Subramanian. They have backed over 15 feature films, including Karthik Subbaraj's directorial ventures such as Bench Talkies (2015), Mercury (2018), Jigarthanda DOuble X (2023), and Retro (2025).
The makers of Family Trip are yet to offer any specific details about the film's storyline. However, the first poster for the film hints at a feel-good family drama. On the technical front, it has composer Christy Joby of Mura, cinematographer Antony Samson of Vrusshabha fame, seasoned editor Vivek Harshan, production designer Ouseph John of Dhoomakethu, and experienced stunt choreographer Phoenix Prabu. Distributor Navarasa Films is also attached to the project.
Sharaf U Dheen was most recently seen in this year's It's a Medical Miracle, directed by Shyamin Gireesh and co-starring Sangeeth Prathap and Akhila Bhargavan. The actor's upcoming films include director Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara headliner Dear Students, and a project with Vaazha 2 fame Alan bin Siraj.