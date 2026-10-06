Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, Jaffer Idukki and more star in Family Trip

Announcing the project with a title poster, Sharaf U Dheen Productions wrote in the caption, "A New Journey Begins… We are excited to embark on a new cinematic journey with “Family Trip.""



The film is produced by Sharaf himself, alongside Kaarthekeyen S of Stone Bench Studio and Shan of Redacted Studios. The co-producers include Kal Raman and Kalyan Shankar of Stone Bench Studio, as well as Framestone Productions. Notably, Family Trip makers have dropped a poster with Tamil text as well, hinting at a Tamil release for the film.