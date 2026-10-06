Sidharth Bharathan, Baby Jean and others team up for Paalappoo

Paalappoo is produced by Jomon T John, Shebin Backer, and Ansu Elsa Varghese under the banners of Upper Cut Films and Shebin Backer Productions. It is written by debutant Vishnu Achuthan. The film, which went on floors on Monday, has cinematography by Sudev, music direction by Electronic Kili, editing by Ajeesh Anandh, and art by Midhun Chalissery.