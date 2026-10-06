Sidharth Bharathan, Baby Jean and others team up for Paalappoo

Sidharth Bharathan, rapper-turned-actor Baby Jean, Siju Sunny, and noted music director Shaan Rahman are set to play the lead roles in a new horror comedy titled Paalappoo. The film is directed by CC, who earlier made Corona Dhavan and co-directed Athibheekara Kaamukan, both headlined by Lukman Avaran.
Paalappoo is produced by Jomon T John, Shebin Backer, and Ansu Elsa Varghese under the banners of Upper Cut Films and Shebin Backer Productions. It is written by debutant Vishnu Achuthan. The film, which went on floors on Monday, has cinematography by Sudev, music direction by Electronic Kili, editing by Ajeesh Anandh, and art by Midhun Chalissery.
Paalappoo also stars Ranji Kankol, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Ajai Vasudev, Jordi Poonjar, Bitto Davis, Sinoj Varghese, and Kottayam Ramesh.