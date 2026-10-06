Entertainment

Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Orijinal gets release date

Billed as a time-travel film, Sreenath Bhasi's Orijinal is written and directed by Ramees
Poster of Sreenath Bhasi's Orijinal
Poster of Sreenath Bhasi's Orijinal
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

The Sreenath Bhasi-starrer Orijinal is set to hit theatres on October 23. The makers announced the release date on Monday, along with a new poster featuring the film’s principal cast. Billed as a time-travel film, it is written and directed by Ramees.

Orijinal also stars Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Minnal Murali actor Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Stini Francis, Gokulan, Aneesh Gopinath, Arun Pradeep and Subin Tarzan. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Faizal Fatli, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali and music composer Electronic Kili. It is produced by Maz Media and Ziku Films, with Harshad serving as co-producer.

Sreenath Bhasi to lead Orijinal, first look unveiled

Sreenath Bhasi was last seen in the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & Sons. The Kumbalangi Nights actor’s upcoming Malayalam films include Bachelor Party D'eux, Udumbanchola Vision, G1, Credit Score and Priyathaman. Additionally, he is also headlining a Tamil film Vekkai, alongside GV Prakash.

Sreenath Bhasi
Orijinal

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