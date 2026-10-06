Parineeti Chopra: Audience and filmmakers woke up to me again after Chamkila

PC: This is before Sandeep and Pinky Faraar. I was going to the wrong advisors, who were giving me general advice — advice that works for other actresses, which wasn’t customized to my personality — they were just asking me to copy that. I was naive enough to follow it, that’s where I faltered. Not that I'm blaming anyone, but when you seek advice in your low phases, wrong advisors can put you on a wrong path, making it worse. That's what happened with me. SAPF and Chamkila were my decisions; I went with my instinct and they worked. I needed to have that phase to learn. In my mind, I always knew what I wanted to do, but wasn't able to. So, I just shut everything down, went back to what I wanted to do.