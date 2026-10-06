Drones gets release date

We had previously reported that Bun Butter Jam director Raghav Mirdath's next film is Drones. The latest update from the makers is that the film is releasing on October 16. With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 releasing on October 15, Drones is releasing alongside Vijay Antony's Appa Kutty.
Starring Siddhi Idnani and Anjali Nair in the lead, the film also stars Dravid Selvam, Devadarshini, Kuraishi, Cinemawala Sathish, Sassi Selvaraj, and RJ Deepak, among others. Cinemawala Sathish also serves as the film's creative producer.
The crew of the film includes composer Hari SR, cinematographer Jayanth Sethu Mathavan, editor Sathish Suriya, and production designer R Kishore, with stunts by PC Stunts. GM Morgan is producing Drones under his GM Morgan Films banner.
Raghav Midharth's Bun Butter Jam (2025) stars Raju Jeyamohan and Bhavya Trikha in the lead, and follows the story of two mothers who try to manipulate their son and daughter into a relationship.